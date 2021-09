How New York's Vaccine Mandate Could Impact The Pandemic NPR's Noel King talks to Dr. Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University and former Baltimore health commissioner, about New York's vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Health How New York's Vaccine Mandate Could Impact The Pandemic How New York's Vaccine Mandate Could Impact The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Dr. Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University and former Baltimore health commissioner, about New York's vaccine mandate for health care workers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor