Law Jury Finds R. Kelly Guilty Of Racketeering And Sex Trafficking Jury Finds R. Kelly Guilty Of Racketeering And Sex Trafficking Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Jim DeRogatis, one of the first journalists to publicly break the story about R. Kelly's sex abuse crimes, after he received an anonymous fax in November of 2000.