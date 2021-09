Illinois Man Wins Marathon After 2 Leaders Take A Wrong Turn The bicyclist in front of the two leaders at the Quad Cities Marathon went straight instead of turning — veering them off course. But it steered Tyler Pence to a $3,000 first place prize.

