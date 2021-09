'Britney Vs. Spears' Is Netflix's New Documentary About Spears' Conservatorship A new documentary about singer Britney Spears debuts Tuesday on Netflix. The title, "Britney vs. Spears," is about the singer's battle against her father, who she's accused of "conservatorship abuse."

Television 'Britney Vs. Spears' Is Netflix's New Documentary About Spears' Conservatorship 'Britney Vs. Spears' Is Netflix's New Documentary About Spears' Conservatorship Audio will be available later today. A new documentary about singer Britney Spears debuts Tuesday on Netflix. The title, "Britney vs. Spears," is about the singer's battle against her father, who she's accused of "conservatorship abuse." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor