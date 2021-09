Defense Officials Testify At Senate Hearing On Afghanistan Top Pentagon officials are testifying Tuesday for the first time since the completion of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

National Security Defense Officials Testify At Senate Hearing On Afghanistan Defense Officials Testify At Senate Hearing On Afghanistan Listen · 3:34 3:34 Top Pentagon officials are testifying Tuesday for the first time since the completion of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor