Politics Biden's Push For Vaccine Mandates Indicates A Change In Pandemic Politics Biden's Push For Vaccine Mandates Indicates A Change In Pandemic Politics Listen · 5:28 5:28 President Biden's push for vaccine mandates is supported by a majority of voters, but it marks a break with his previous unifying tone — a sign that Democrats see pandemic politics changing.