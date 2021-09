Married Filmmakers Alex Rivera And Cristina Ibarra Both Win MacArthur 'Genius Grants' Married filmmakers Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra are both winners of Macarthur Genius grants this year. They do separate but related work all dealing with immigration and migrant labor.

Married filmmakers Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra are both winners of Macarthur Genius grants this year. They do separate but related work all dealing with immigration and migrant labor.