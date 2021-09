Top U.S. Defense Officials Took Lawmakers' Questions On Afghanistan Withdrawal Top defense officials took questions from lawmakers about the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley defended calls he made to China at the end of Trump's presidency.

National Security Top U.S. Defense Officials Took Lawmakers' Questions On Afghanistan Withdrawal Top U.S. Defense Officials Took Lawmakers' Questions On Afghanistan Withdrawal Listen · 3:43 3:43 Top defense officials took questions from lawmakers about the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley defended calls he made to China at the end of Trump's presidency. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor