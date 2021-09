Paying People Addicted To Meth Even A Small Sum Of Money Can Help Them Stop Using Fatal drug overdoses, including from meth, have soared. California is preparing to roll out a controversial but proven treatment for meth addiction that involves paying users small sums not to use.

Health Paying People Addicted To Meth Even A Small Sum Of Money Can Help Them Stop Using Paying People Addicted To Meth Even A Small Sum Of Money Can Help Them Stop Using Audio will be available later today. Fatal drug overdoses, including from meth, have soared. California is preparing to roll out a controversial but proven treatment for meth addiction that involves paying users small sums not to use. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor