Soccer Team From Moldova Defeats Hard-To-Beat Real Madrid Nearly everyone thought Real Madrid would easily beat the Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspo. Surprise! Moldovan's win is considered one of the biggest upsets in recent Champions League history.

Sports Soccer Team From Moldova Defeats Hard-To-Beat Real Madrid Soccer Team From Moldova Defeats Hard-To-Beat Real Madrid Listen · 0:27 0:27 Nearly everyone thought Real Madrid would easily beat the Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspo. Surprise! Moldovan's win is considered one of the biggest upsets in recent Champions League history. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor