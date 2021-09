Children Under 12 Could Be A Step Closer To A COVID-19 Vaccine Shot NPR's A Martinez talks to Sarah Ash Combs, an attending physician at Children's National Hospital in D.C., about what's at stake with Pfizer submitting its COVID-19 vaccine data for kids ages 5-11.

Children Under 12 Could Be A Step Closer To A COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Sarah Ash Combs, an attending physician at Children's National Hospital in D.C., about what's at stake with Pfizer submitting its COVID-19 vaccine data for kids ages 5-11.