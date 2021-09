Britney Spears Will Be Back In Court Over Her Conservatorship A judge could rule whether Britney Spears' father will be removed as conservator of her estate. In June, Spears revealed she's had no control over her finances or personal life for the past 13 years.

Law Britney Spears Will Be Back In Court Over Her Conservatorship Britney Spears Will Be Back In Court Over Her Conservatorship Audio will be available later today. A judge could rule whether Britney Spears' father will be removed as conservator of her estate. In June, Spears revealed she's had no control over her finances or personal life for the past 13 years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor