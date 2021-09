Week 3 Of The 'El Tiny' Takeover: Bachata And Reggaeton Musicians For National Hispanic Heritage Month, NPR's Tiny Desk Home Concert Series is showcasing some of the best acts in Latin music. A preview of what's in store for this week.

Music News Week 3 Of The 'El Tiny' Takeover: Bachata And Reggaeton Musicians Week 3 Of The 'El Tiny' Takeover: Bachata And Reggaeton Musicians Listen · 3:49 3:49 For National Hispanic Heritage Month, NPR's Tiny Desk Home Concert Series is showcasing some of the best acts in Latin music. A preview of what's in store for this week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor