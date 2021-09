Fumio Kishida Will Be Japan's Next Prime Minister The new leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party will be the country's next prime minister. The current prime minister is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office in September.

Fumio Kishida Will Be Japan's Next Prime Minister The new leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party will be the country's next prime minister. The current prime minister is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office in September.