Surveys Say Workers Will Quit Over Vaccine Mandates, But They Often Don't The answers workers give in national surveys differ from how people are actually behaving after mandates go into effect in their workplace.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global pandemic

Lots Of People Say They'll Quit Over Vaccine Mandates, But Research Shows Few Do

A health care worker fills syringes with doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in August in Southfield, Mich. Emily Elconin/Getty Images hide caption

Emily Elconin/Getty Images

A health care worker fills syringes with doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in August in Southfield, Mich.

Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Surveys have shown that as many as half of unvaccinated workers say they will leave their jobs if they're forced to get the COVID-19 shot, but in reality few of them actually quit. That's according to an article in The Conversation, a nonprofit news organization that covers academic research.

Researchers looked at companies that have vaccine mandates in place and saw that, so far, only a fraction of workers leave their jobs when it comes down to it.

"In other words, vaccine mandates are unlikely to result in a wave of resignations — but they are likely to lead to a boost in vaccination rates," they write.

Here's some data they cite:

"Houston Methodist Hospital, for example, required its 25,000 workers to get a vaccine by June 7. Before the mandate, about 15% of its employees were unvaccinated. By mid-June, that percentage had dropped to 3% and hit 2% by late July. A total of 153 workers were fired or resigned, while another 285 were granted medical or religious exemptions and 332 were allowed to defer it."

The situation seems to be playing out in New York, too, where fears of a mandate for health care workers have prompted officials to prepare for possible staffing shortages. But even there, the mandate appeared to force an uptick in vaccinations.

The researchers say there are a few ways to minimize further the number of people who would quit over such a policy, including building trust with employees, making vaccination accessible and engaging trusted messengers such as doctors and family.

