The Dire Need For Day Care

Everyone is talking about the Great Resignation—employees leaving their jobs en masse due to burnout amplified by the pandemic.

But there's one industry where those employee exits are causing a domino effect: childcare.

According to the Department of Labor, daycare and other childcare jobs are down 10 percent – that's a decline of nearly 127,000 since the pandemic started.

And in a nation where childcare and paid family leave aren't guaranteed, it's having devastating effects.

How do we fix the childcare shortage?

Cindy Lehnhoff and Hannah Matthews join us for the conversation.

