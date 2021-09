YouTube Is Cracking Down On Videos And Creators Sharing COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Wednesday, YouTube announced it is expanding its ban on vaccine misinformation and deplatformed two prominent anti-vaccine advocates.

Technology YouTube Is Cracking Down On Videos And Creators Sharing COVID Vaccine Misinformation YouTube Is Cracking Down On Videos And Creators Sharing COVID Vaccine Misinformation Listen · 4:32 4:32 On Wednesday, YouTube announced it is expanding its ban on vaccine misinformation and deplatformed two prominent anti-vaccine advocates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor