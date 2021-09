Influential Organ Player Dr. Lonnie Smith Has Died At Age 79 Dr. Lonnie Smith, an influential American organ player and member of the George Benson quartet in the 1960s, died this week at the age of 79.

Dr. Lonnie Smith, an influential American organ player and member of the George Benson quartet in the 1960s, died this week at the age of 79.