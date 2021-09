Transmission Lines Are Vital In The Shift To Clean Energy. But They're A Hard Sell Shifting to clean electricity will require many more major transmission lines, something residents of some areas may not want. The infrastructure bill in Congress could make the lines easier to build.

Energy Transmission Lines Are Vital In The Shift To Clean Energy. But They're A Hard Sell Transmission Lines Are Vital In The Shift To Clean Energy. But They're A Hard Sell Listen · 3:40 3:40 Shifting to clean electricity will require many more major transmission lines, something residents of some areas may not want. The infrastructure bill in Congress could make the lines easier to build. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor