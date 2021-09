Judge Grants Request To Remove Jamie Spears As Britney Spears' Conservator For the first time in 13 years, Britney Spears will be without the legal oversight of her father, Jamie Spears. A judge granted a request from the singer's lawyer to remove her father from his role.

