No One Wants The Government To Shut Down, Rep. Khanna Says NPR's A Martínez talks with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California about the various deadlines lawmakers face — including the midnight deadline to fund government operations.

Politics No One Wants The Government To Shut Down, Rep. Khanna Says No One Wants The Government To Shut Down, Rep. Khanna Says Listen · 5:47 5:47 NPR's A Martínez talks with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California about the various deadlines lawmakers face — including the midnight deadline to fund government operations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor