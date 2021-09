Biden's Climate Plan, Part Of The Budget Package, Is Stalled In Congress Environmentalists are optimistic a $150 billion plan to make the electricity grid more climate friendly will pass in Congress. Some utility companies say the cleaner energy goals are too aggressive.

Energy Biden's Climate Plan, Part Of The Budget Package, Is Stalled In Congress Biden's Climate Plan, Part Of The Budget Package, Is Stalled In Congress Listen · 3:57 3:57 Environmentalists are optimistic a $150 billion plan to make the electricity grid more climate friendly will pass in Congress. Some utility companies say the cleaner energy goals are too aggressive. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor