Danish Museum Pays Artist $84,000. He Sends 2 Blank Canvases

Artist Jens Haaning says the blank canvases make up a new work of art — titled Take the Money and Run — that he calls a commentary on poor wages. The museum wants the money back.

A museum commissioned Danish artist Jens Haaning to create two works for an exhibit. The museum loaned him the equivalent of 84,000 bucks to get it done. But Haaning had a different vision. He gave the museum two blank canvases titled "Take The Money And Run." The museum asked him to give the money back. Haaning argues that he did supply a provocative new piece of work.

