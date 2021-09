Danish Museum Pays Artist $84,000. He Sends 2 Blank Canvases Artist Jens Haaning says the blank canvases make up a new work of art — titled Take the Money and Run — that he calls a commentary on poor wages. The museum wants the money back.

