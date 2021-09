U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Plans To Classify 23 Species As Extinct NPR's A Martínez speaks with Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's proposal to declare nearly two dozen species extinct.

