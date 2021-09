The R. Kelly Verdict Is A Relief For Those Advocating For The Voices Of Black Girls For decades, R&B singer R. Kelly dodged allegations of abuse toward Black women and girls. His guilty verdict has been a relief for those advocating for Black girls, especially in Chicago.

