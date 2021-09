Tunisia's New Prime Minister Is The First Woman To Hold The Role In An Arab Country Facing criticism after recent steps threatening Tunisia's young democracy, the country's president has named a new prime minister — the first woman to hold that position in an Arab country.

World Tunisia's New Prime Minister Is The First Woman To Hold The Role In An Arab Country Tunisia's New Prime Minister Is The First Woman To Hold The Role In An Arab Country Listen · 2:01 2:01 Facing criticism after recent steps threatening Tunisia's young democracy, the country's president has named a new prime minister — the first woman to hold that position in an Arab country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor