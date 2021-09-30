Accessibility links
Mark Mothersbaugh: The Craziest Day of My Entire Career : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Mark Mothersbaugh doesn't need much of an introduction. He's a composer who's worked in TV and film for almost 40 years now. And, of course, he's also the co-founder and frontman of Devo, the beloved new wave/post-punk band. The band got its start in Ohio in the early 1970s, and had hits like 1980's Whip It. And they're touring again! So we figured we'd reach out to Mothersbaugh for a segment we call The Craziest Day of my Entire Career, and boy oh boy, did he deliver! This story has it all: celebrities, disco, wild miscommunication, Andy Warhol. You should also know that there's some drug use and descriptions of violence in this segment. Mark is still scoring movies and TV shows — you can hear his music in the upcoming movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which also stars former Bullseye guests Kathryn Hahn and Steve Buscemi.

Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo performs on October 12, 2014, in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CBGB hide caption

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CBGB

