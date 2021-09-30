Mark Mothersbaugh: The Craziest Day of My Entire Career

Mark Mothersbaugh doesn't need much of an introduction.

He's a composer who's worked in TV and film for almost 40 years now. That includes classics like Pee-Wee's Playhouse, Rushmore, and Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.

And, of course, he's also the co-founder and frontman of Devo, the beloved new wave/post-punk band. The band got its start in Akron, Ohio, in the early 1970s, and had hits like 1980's Whip It.

And, guess what: Devo is back, baby! They're touring the US with a handful of dates, still as fun as ever. So we figured we'd reach out to Mothersbaugh for a segment we call The Craziest Day of my Entire Career. And boy oh boy, did he deliver! This story has it all: celebrities, disco, wild miscommunication, Andy Warhol. You should also know that there's some drug use and descriptions of violence in this segment.

Mark is still scoring movies and TV shows — you can hear his music in the upcoming movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which also stars former Bullseye guests Kathryn Hahn and Steve Buscemi.