#2140: When Yugos Roamed the Earth

This week's show starts a new/old chapter for Car Talk as we go back to the show's beginnings to try and figure out where such a simple concept -giving nice listeners useful car advice- went so horribly wrong. Turns out we can't blame this on the internet, but enjoy the laughs as the boys try to help Andy with his fair-weather Nissan and Nancy with her grounded T bird and Ellen attempts to 'out jalopy' Tommy in her search for a $2000 car. All this and a classic puzzler!