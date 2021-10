Rep. Fred Upton discusses the date of the infrastructure bill NPR's Noel King speaks with Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) about the role of bipartisanship on deals like infrastructure and the budget.

Politics Rep. Fred Upton discusses the date of the infrastructure bill Rep. Fred Upton discusses the date of the infrastructure bill Listen · 5:39 5:39 NPR's Noel King speaks with Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) about the role of bipartisanship on deals like infrastructure and the budget. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor