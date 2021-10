Remembering John Shelby Spong, Episcopal bishop and LGBTQ champion In 1977, Spong became one of the first American bishops to ordain a woman into the clergy. In 1989, he was the first to ordain an openly gay man. Spong died Sept. 12. Originally broadcast in 1996.

Religion Remembering John Shelby Spong, Episcopal bishop and LGBTQ champion Remembering John Shelby Spong, Episcopal bishop and LGBTQ champion Listen · 10:51 10:51 In 1977, Spong became one of the first American bishops to ordain a woman into the clergy. In 1989, he was the first to ordain an openly gay man. Spong died Sept. 12. Originally broadcast in 1996.