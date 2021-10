Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's hard-line stance on NBA players and vaccinations A Martinez talks with NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about his position that players and staff who choose to not get the COVID-19 vaccine should be removed from the team.

Listen · 3:55