The News Roundup for October 01, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate is expected to vote on a revamped spending bill that would forestall a government shutdown at the end of the week. In the face of Republican resistance, Democrats have left action on the debt limit out of the bill.

Vaccine production and use continue to develop. The first booster shots for the elderly and high-risk individuals were administered this week. Pfizer and BioNTech released data backing their vaccines for children under the age of 11.

As vaccine mandates roll out, staffing shortages in some industries are expected. United Airlines could fire as many as 600 employees for refusing to comply with its vaccination requirement. New York is bracing for health care worker staffing shortages as its mandate starts next week.

Meanwhile, top U.S. defense officials testified on the subject of Afghanistan before both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees. Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers that the war was a "strategic failure."

The Taliban is continuing to implement its ideology after taking over Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal of troops.

The country's economy is in peril. Its central bank was drained of its dollar stockpile before Kabul fell. Now, its banking system is near collapse.

Mary Harris, Julie Pace, and Maggie Fox join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Nancy Youssef, Paul Danahar, and Nick Schifrin join us for the International News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.