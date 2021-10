In 'The Sopranos' prequel set in the '60s, James Gandolfini's son plays a young Tony It seemed unlikely there would ever be a follow-up to 'The Sopranos' after lead actor James Gandolfini died. Now, prequel movie features a young Tony Soprano played by Michael Gandolfini, James' son.

Movies In 'The Sopranos' prequel set in the '60s, James Gandolfini's son plays a young Tony In 'The Sopranos' prequel set in the '60s, James Gandolfini's son plays a young Tony Listen · 4:25 4:25 It seemed unlikely there would ever be a follow-up to 'The Sopranos' after lead actor James Gandolfini died. Now, prequel movie features a young Tony Soprano played by Michael Gandolfini, James' son. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor