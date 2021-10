Fire survivors warn against lawyers trying to sign up recent fire victims as clients As fires ravage Northern California, lawyers have descended on the region in a bid to sign up victims as clients. But some survivors of past fires are warning recent fire victims to beware.

National Fire survivors warn against lawyers trying to sign up recent fire victims as clients Fire survivors warn against lawyers trying to sign up recent fire victims as clients Listen · 3:36 3:36 As fires ravage Northern California, lawyers have descended on the region in a bid to sign up victims as clients. But some survivors of past fires are warning recent fire victims to beware.