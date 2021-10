New antiviral drug from Merck could help reduce COVID hospitalizations and deaths Pharmaceutical giant Merck announced promising results from a study of a new antiviral drug. Molnupiravir reduced COVID hospitalizations or death by 50% in a trial involving 775 volunteers.

Pharmaceutical giant Merck announced promising results from a study of a new antiviral drug. Molnupiravir reduced COVID hospitalizations or death by 50% in a trial involving 775 volunteers.