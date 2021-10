Remembering former TV new producer Clifford Feldman, lost to COVID We remember Clifford Feldman, a former TV news producer who lived in Washington, D.C. Feldman was one of the nearly 700,000 Americans who have died from COVID.

Obituaries Remembering former TV new producer Clifford Feldman, lost to COVID Listen · 2:56