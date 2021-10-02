'Wait Wait' For Oct. 2, 2021: RZA Plays Not My Job
This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest RZA and panelists Negin Farsad, Josh Gondelman and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Congressional Regression; NBA Shot Clock Expiring; A Humble Abode in La La Land
Panel Questions
More Shame for Theranos
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about something lost for 146 years, but back again; only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We Quiz Wu-Tang's RZA on Tang
The RZA is one of the godfathers of hip-hop and the founder of the Wu-Tang Clan. Naturally, we invited him on to ask him three questions about Tang, one of the godfathers of powdered orange drinks.
Panel Questions
The Return of the Trump Dump; A Breakthrough in Ketchup Technology
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Charlotte's App; The Phantom Mafia; Corrugated Couches
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what surprising provision will be hidden in the infrastructure bill.