RZA of The Wu-Tang Clan Plays Not My Job on 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' The RZA is one of the godfathers of hip-hop and leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. Naturally, we invited him on to ask him three questions about Tang, one of the godfathers of powdered orange drinks.

'Wait Wait' For Oct. 2, 2021: RZA Plays Not My Job

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Listen · 44:59
  • Download
  • Transcript

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest RZA and panelists Negin Farsad, Josh Gondelman and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs onstage during the 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn.
Enlarge this image
Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images
Who's Bill This Time
Congressional Regression; NBA Shot Clock Expiring; A Humble Abode in La La Land

Panel Questions
More Shame for Theranos

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about something lost for 146 years, but back again; only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Wu-Tang's RZA on Tang
The RZA is one of the godfathers of hip-hop and the founder of the Wu-Tang Clan. Naturally, we invited him on to ask him three questions about Tang, one of the godfathers of powdered orange drinks.

Panel Questions
The Return of the Trump Dump; A Breakthrough in Ketchup Technology

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Charlotte's App; The Phantom Mafia; Corrugated Couches

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions
Our panelists predict what surprising provision will be hidden in the infrastructure bill.

