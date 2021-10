New COVID-19 treatment from Merck could reduce hospitalizations and deaths An antiviral drug is said to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations by half.

Health New COVID-19 treatment from Merck could reduce hospitalizations and deaths New COVID-19 treatment from Merck could reduce hospitalizations and deaths Listen · 3:29 3:29 An antiviral drug is said to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations by half. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor