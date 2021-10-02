Circus clowns are the latest pandemic related shortage in Northern Ireland

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

First, it was toilet tissue, then computer chips, now clowns - at least in Northern Ireland. I'll pause so you can include a joke about U.S. politics here. Circuses in Northern Ireland are reopening after being closed for 500 days. But during that time, a lot of clowns drove their clown cars over to EU nations that have already reopened. And now there is a clown shortage in Northern Ireland.

David Duffy, co-owner of Duffy's Circus, has opened online auditions - no previous experience necessary - for people who think they have the grit to get squirting flowers in their face. Mr. Duffy told BBC Radio Ulster, there's a lot more to being a clown than just putting on a big red nose and a big, baggy pair of pants. You have to be able to read your audience in a short couple of minutes, he said, to get a rapport going with them and interact and feed off them - that and saying, BJ Leiderman writes our theme music? I think I know of somebody.

(SOUNDBITE OF PHARRELL SONG, "HAPPY")

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.