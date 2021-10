The demand for sober-living residences as a path to addiction recovery Money from opioid settlements will flow into recovery services around the country. Some residents of Parkersburg, W.V., say their small city is under strain as a result.

National The demand for sober-living residences as a path to addiction recovery The demand for sober-living residences as a path to addiction recovery Audio will be available later today. Money from opioid settlements will flow into recovery services around the country. Some residents of Parkersburg, W.V., say their small city is under strain as a result. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor