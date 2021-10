Head of NWSL players union says sex abuse allegations tied to systemic problem NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Meghann Burke, executive director of the National Women's Soccer League Players Association, about abuse allegations against male coaches.

Sports Head of NWSL players union says sex abuse allegations tied to systemic problem Head of NWSL players union says sex abuse allegations tied to systemic problem Listen · 6:59 6:59 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Meghann Burke, executive director of the National Women's Soccer League Players Association, about abuse allegations against male coaches. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor