Oregon bans homebuyer love letters for potential fair housing law violations In overheated real estate markets, personal letters from buyers to sellers can help tip the scales. Now, Oregon is restricting them because they may violate federal fair housing laws.

Law Oregon bans homebuyer love letters for potential fair housing law violations Oregon bans homebuyer love letters for potential fair housing law violations Listen · 3:42 3:42 In overheated real estate markets, personal letters from buyers to sellers can help tip the scales. Now, Oregon is restricting them because they may violate federal fair housing laws. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor