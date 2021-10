Who do Americans honor most? The National Monument Audit wants to find out NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Paul Farber, co-director of the National Monument Audit, about the report's findings on monuments in the United States.

National Who do Americans honor most? The National Monument Audit wants to find out Who do Americans honor most? The National Monument Audit wants to find out Listen · 3:56 3:56 NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Paul Farber, co-director of the National Monument Audit, about the report's findings on monuments in the United States. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor