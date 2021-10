Anxiety hangs over Arizonans facing impending climate disasters It's easy to measure physical damage from natural disasters made worse by climate change, less so their lingering psychological impacts. But experts say they're no less real.

Climate Anxiety hangs over Arizonans facing impending climate disasters Anxiety hangs over Arizonans facing impending climate disasters Listen · 3:53 3:53 It's easy to measure physical damage from natural disasters made worse by climate change, less so their lingering psychological impacts. But experts say they're no less real. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor