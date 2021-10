New documentary remembers the tragic life of folk singer Karen Dalton Karen Dalton, an enigmatic folk singer beloved by colleagues Bob Dylan and Phil Ochs, and idolized by followers like Nick Cave and Courtney Barnett, is the subject of a new documentary film.

Music New documentary remembers the tragic life of folk singer Karen Dalton New documentary remembers the tragic life of folk singer Karen Dalton Listen · 7:15 7:15 Karen Dalton, an enigmatic folk singer beloved by colleagues Bob Dylan and Phil Ochs, and idolized by followers like Nick Cave and Courtney Barnett, is the subject of a new documentary film. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor