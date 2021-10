Facebook whistleblower says the social media giant is putting profit over user safety A Facebook whistleblower has revealed that the social media giant tried to hide evidence that suggested it knew the platform was used to spread hate, violence and misinformation.

Technology Facebook whistleblower says the social media giant is putting profit over user safety Facebook whistleblower says the social media giant is putting profit over user safety Listen · 3:33 3:33 A Facebook whistleblower has revealed that the social media giant tried to hide evidence that suggested it knew the platform was used to spread hate, violence and misinformation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor