Woman makes stunning discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park Noreen and Michael Wredberg found a 4.38 carat yellow diamond at the park, and the park allows visitors to keep what they find.

Strange News Woman makes stunning discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park Woman makes stunning discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park Listen · 0:27 0:27 Noreen and Michael Wredberg found a 4.38 carat yellow diamond at the park, and the park allows visitors to keep what they find. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor