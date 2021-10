1981 motorcycle with 0 miles up for auction A man in the UK found the bike when clearing out his late father's shed. His father had banned him from riding the bike, which is now up for sale.

Europe 1981 motorcycle with 0 miles up for auction 1981 motorcycle with 0 miles up for auction Listen · 0:28 0:28 A man in the UK found the bike when clearing out his late father's shed. His father had banned him from riding the bike, which is now up for sale. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor