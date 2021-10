'Noir Alley' Host Celebrates Cinema's Double Crosses And Doomed Characters Eddie Muller's book, Dark City, chronicles film noir from the '40s and '50s. "A lot of factors ... go into making something of film noir," he says, including, a "very dark vision of existence."

Author Interviews 'Noir Alley' Host Celebrates Cinema's Double Crosses And Doomed Characters 'Noir Alley' Host Celebrates Cinema's Double Crosses And Doomed Characters Listen · 36:10 36:10 Eddie Muller's book, Dark City, chronicles film noir from the '40s and '50s. "A lot of factors ... go into making something of film noir," he says, including, a "very dark vision of existence." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor